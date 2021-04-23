Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.66. 12,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $231.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

