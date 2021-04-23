Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $230.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $231.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

