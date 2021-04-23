Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

