Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

