Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.19. 8,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,993. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.