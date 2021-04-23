Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is OLD National Bancorp IN’s 2nd Largest Position

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.3% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $108,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 109,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.63. The company had a trading volume of 204,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

