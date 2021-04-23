Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $214.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $217.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.