Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.67 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $71.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $8,885,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,299 shares of company stock worth $40,957,751 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after purchasing an additional 409,367 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,338,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 966.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 432,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,167,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 317,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 134,489 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

