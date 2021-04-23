Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNE shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Veoneer by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Veoneer by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Veoneer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $24.44 on Friday. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

