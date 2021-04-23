Verge Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $129.26 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $736.06 million and $129.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.27 or 0.00471574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,447,105,249 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.