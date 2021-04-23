Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Veritiv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veritiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $651.10 million, a P/E ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

