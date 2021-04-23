ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several other reports. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie cut shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.

VIAC opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

