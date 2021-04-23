Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Victrex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. Victrex has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.37.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

