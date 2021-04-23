View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.55

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 3179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on View in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get View alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in View stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.31% of View at the end of the most recent reporting period.

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.