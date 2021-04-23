ViewRay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,329 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical volume of 773 call options.

Shares of VRAY opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $717.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

