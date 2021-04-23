Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €100.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

Shares of EPA:DG traded down €0.46 ($0.54) during trading on Thursday, reaching €86.96 ($102.31). 1,482,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.54.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

