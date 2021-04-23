Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.63.

Vine Energy stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

