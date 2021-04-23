Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.63.
Vine Energy stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.