Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.
Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $11.79 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.53.
About Vine Energy
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
