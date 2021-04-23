Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $11.79 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of Vine Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

