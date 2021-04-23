Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

VIPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 76,090 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vipshop by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

