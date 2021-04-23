VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
VZIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Shares of VZIO opened at $22.89 on Monday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.90.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
