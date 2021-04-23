VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $22.89 on Monday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 over the last quarter.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

