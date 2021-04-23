Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €277.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €249.93 ($294.04).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €231.05 ($271.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of €222.94 and a 200 day moving average of €168.35.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.