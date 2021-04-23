Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 245 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 266 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 220.18.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.