Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 741,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 623,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $15,462,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

