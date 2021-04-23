W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

