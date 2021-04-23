W.W. Grainger (GWW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $419.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.41 and its 200 day moving average is $392.37. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.50.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.