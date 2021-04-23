Warrior Met Coal Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,520 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,746% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $911.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

