Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WRTBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of WRTBY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.82. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

