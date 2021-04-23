Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.60 Million

Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to announce $58.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.20 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $52.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $222.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.60 million to $223.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $220.50 million, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $221.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,783. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $881.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

