Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Invests $193,000 in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned 0.34% of OFS Credit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in OFS Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCCI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 28,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,920. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

