Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 232 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Walmart by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.26. The stock had a trading volume of 112,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average is $142.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

