Wedbush Begins Coverage on Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cricut’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EWTX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

In other Cricut news, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Cricut

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.