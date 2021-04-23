Wedbush Comments on Tractor Supply’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $188.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $191.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

