Wedbush Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $68.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.64.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,251. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $668,419.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,381.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 105,001 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

