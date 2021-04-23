Wedbush Increases Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $55.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NYSE:HOG opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after buying an additional 78,358 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

