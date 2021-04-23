Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of WRI opened at $30.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

