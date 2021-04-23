Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $219.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $201.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DIS. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.69.

NYSE DIS opened at $182.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.76 billion, a PE ratio of -114.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.92.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

