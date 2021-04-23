Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys Shares of 5,700 Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Shares of CLVR stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.