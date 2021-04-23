Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $59,000 Position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Siebert Financial were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Siebert Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares during the period. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of -0.14. Siebert Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.39%.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

