Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 1,131.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gevo were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gevo by 22,098.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,785,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $6.08 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $15.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

