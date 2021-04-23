Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMD opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $33.87.

