Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 26,816 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,816 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFNW. TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.57.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

