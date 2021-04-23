Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 52,383 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,383 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMU opened at $4.59 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

