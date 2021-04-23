Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $50.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 149,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

