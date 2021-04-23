Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $50.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $44.40.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 149,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.