Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.