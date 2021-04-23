Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $165.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.69.

CDNS opened at $140.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $75.27 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

