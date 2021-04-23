Wells Fargo & Company Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.17.

NXPI opened at $196.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of -370.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $87.57 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,818,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

