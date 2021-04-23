Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 334 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 154,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

