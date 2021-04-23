Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

WABC opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

