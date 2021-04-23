Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

