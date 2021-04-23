Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WBK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 17.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

